BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Smith County officials seeking man who allegedly shot woman in the face

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Samuel Salas.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an overnight shooting suspect..

According to the SCSO, deputies responded to reports of a shooting around around midnight on Friday.

Officials say a woman was shot in the face near the drive of a home in the 18600 block of County Road 498 in Lindale.

The SCSO tell CBS19 the suspect, identified as Samuel Salas, 34, ran away from the scene.

The victim was taken to a Tyler hospital and is stable.

Salas is still on the loose, but a warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been issued.

If you have any information on Salas' whereabouts, please contact the SCSO.