Manhunt: Smith County Sheriff searching for suspect after home invasion, shooting

LINDALE, Texas — Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching for Samuel Salas, 34, who was involved in a home invasion on Saturday and a shooting on Friday evening.

At approximately 7:15 pm, Smith County Deputies responded to a home invasion call at the 13700 block of Shannon Drive near Lindale. The suspect, Samuel Salas, 34, attempted to rob a homeowner at this location. The homeowner pulled a gun on Salas at which time Salas fled on foot.

Upon the arrival of the deputies, a perimeter was established with the assistance of Lindale PD, Texas DPS and the Smith County Pct 5 Constables Office.

The Smith County Drone has been deployed in an attempt to locate the suspect. Additionally, the Texas DPS helicopter is airborne and on the way to the location as well as the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Bloodhound Unit.

A perimeter has been set in the area of Shannon Drive, FM 2710, CR 4125, CR 498 and FM 16.

Salas was also involved in a shooting on Friday night, in which he is suspected of shooting a woman in the face in the 18600 block of County Road 498 in Lindale.

Salas is to be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5,7, 150 lbs., with a shaved head and multiple tattoos including on the neck.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to stay away from this area.