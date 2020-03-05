SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a motorcyclist was fatally shot in the Chapel Hill area.

According to the SCSO, just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, officials received reports of a motorcycle accident in the 16400 block of Farm-to-Market Road 850.

When authorities arrived on scene, they discovered a motorcyclist had been shot and killed.

Smith County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Andy Dunklin responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin

The investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.