The Smith County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in locating a man wanted for theft of an elderly.

According to the SCSO, Timothy Mark Adams, 39, of Mabank, is wanted for scamming an elderly individual out of several thousand dollars in cash. Adams claimed he would repair/construct new driveways, or any other asphalt related jobs.

SCSO says he often targets the elderly because he feels they are the most vulnerable. He has operated his fake business on Facebook under several different names.

Officials identify Adams is 6 feet tall and weigh 235 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

SCSO says Adams travels all over Texas and other states in the southeast portion of the U.S.

Adams has new warrants pending in Alabama for a similar offense.

SCSO wants to alert to these type of home repair and construction scams. Most reputable businesses will not require payment upfront and will have plenty of legitimate references. If you have doubts about the legitimacy of any business, contact your local Better Business Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SCSO at 903-566-6600 attn. Det. John Partlow.