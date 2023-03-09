Smith County Sheriff's Office searching for runaway juvenile

He is described to have black hair, brown eyes, stands at 5’09 and is 145 lbs.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Latravion Dewberry is a listed Runaway Juvenile who ran away from his residence Feb. 19.

He is described to have black hair, brown eyes, stands at 5’09 and is 145 lbs.

It is unknown where Latravion went, but he does have ties to the Tyler area according to the Smith County Sherriff Office.

Latravion’s mother is concerned for her son’s welfare and safety and worries that he is around situations where he’s at risk of death or bodily harm.