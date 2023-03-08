Trinity County Sheriffs Office searching for missing 8-year-old girl

Haven Barker is believed to be in danger.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — Trinity County Sheriff's Office is attempting to check the whereabouts of an 8-year-old girl, Haven Barker, who is believed to be in danger.

Haven is believed to be with her biological mother's boyfriend, Charles "Chaz" Estep and possibly her mother, Tamara Barker.

They are believed to be in a 2 door Honda Accord with Texas License Plate PYS4575.