STAYING COOL: How cows are beating the East Texas heat

A local rancher describes how he's keeping his cattle cool while also managing rising prices.

TYLER, Texas — The heat has been relentless around East Texas, hovering around the 100-degree mark nearly every day over the past couple of weeks.

However, Texas isn't the only state experiencing above average heat for this time of the year. In Kansas earlier this week, roughly 2,000 cattle died due to the heat.

Local rancher and owner of Cut Beef J Scott Herod is making sure his cattle don't suffer the same tragic fate.

"It's a big balancing act to raise cattle in East Texas," Herod said. "The severe heat does take effect on a cow no matter how good the conditions are."

However, inflation has prices skyrocketing in nearly every aspect of Cut Beef's operations. From keeping the cattle cool, to importing and exporting product, the prices keep adding up.

"Everything, from the cost to raise the grass to put it in your freezer, has increased twofold over the last year," Herod said.

Filling up the work truck at this time last year cost Herod $90. Yesterday, that number was $215. Adding in additional costs such as travel, labor, and more have the margins of Cut Beef stretching thin.

"Ranchers and farmers are one of the only industries that buy everything retail and sell it at wholesale," Herod said.

As a result, they've had to raise the prices over the course of the past year. Even so, it's still tough to make all the money back as they continue their mission of providing affordable, high quality beef to their loyal customers.