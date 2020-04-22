TYLER, Texas — Strada Caffè in Tyler has announced they will be permanently closing their doors.

The business says they were significantly affected by the coronavirus business regulations.

They issued the following letter on their Facebook page on Wednesday:

In light of the circumstances with COVID-19, and due to the impact it has had on our business, we want to share the sad news that Strada Caffè will be closing our doors permanently.

We want to thank you for your love and support over the last four years. It breaks our heart to close for good and not get to say goodbye to all of you.

Seeing your smiles, hearing your laughs, and being a part of your lives has been the greatest blessing. We will always hold all of you in our hearts and never forget the memories we all shared.

Thank you,

Strada Caffè

According to the business, all customers with Strada gift cards can redeem them at Culture ETX until July 15, 2020. Customers can present the card to the staff at Culture ETX and they will be reimbursed for gift card charges. To check your gift card balance online, click here.