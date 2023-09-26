x
Student arrested after gun found inside locked vehicle at Canton High School

No one was in any danger and no threats were made, Superintendent Brian Nichols said.

CANTON, Texas — A Canton ISD student was taken to the Van Zandt County Jail after a gun was found in their locked vehicle at the high school. 

Superintendent Brian Nichols said when officers were talking to the student, they said a gun was in their locked vehicle. No one was in any danger and no threats were made. 

After the student admitted to having the gun is their vehicle, the teen was taken to Van Zandt County Jail on a possession of a firearm on school property charge, Nichols said. 

Nichols added that the school district will take every precaution and take disciplinary actions to address the situation.

