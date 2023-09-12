High school student accused of displaying air gun at Longview Lobos football game arrested

The teen was ultimately arrested on felony terroristic threat and misdemeanor evading arrest charges, the district said.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A high school student was arrested after Longview ISD officials say the juvenile was displaying an air gun outside the stadium area last Friday night.

According to Longview ISD, officers with the Longview Police Department detained a juvenile high school student around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 8, which was roughly the time when the football game was called due to severe weather.

