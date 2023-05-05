Bullard ISD lifts lockdown after person came to campus with gun on hip, refused to remove it

BISD says the person would not comply with directives and argued they had a right to carry a firearm wherever they wanted.

Example video title will go here for this video

BULLARD, Texas — Bullard ISD has released a statement regarding a lockdown at the district Friday morning.

According to BISD, around 11:15 a.m., all Bullard ISD campuses were placed on lockdown after a person arrived at the Bullard Primary School with a firearm holstered on their hip.

"Following our district safety protocols, Primary School staff did not allow the individual to enter the secure areas of the campus and immediately notified law enforcement," BISD said.

BISD says when their district officer arrived at the campus, the individual would not comply with directives and argued they had a right to carry a firearm wherever they wanted. BISD says the person would not identify themselves and they smelled of alcohol.

"At this point, all campuses were put on lockdown as a precaution," BISD said. "Our officer then detained the individual, secured the scene, and ensured everyone was safe. Once those priorities were achieved, the campus lockdowns were lifted."

The individual is currently in law enforcement custody, and Ithe district has asked maximum criminal charges be sought.