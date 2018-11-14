CARTHAGE (Panola Watchman) — A Carthage Junior High School student was arrested early Wednesday morning after Carthage police said a threat of violence was made towards students at the school.

Carthage police and the Panola County Sheriff's Office arrested the student, who was not identified because he or she is a minor, around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said they were notified around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday about a possible threat made towards CJHS students for Wednesday made by a student enrolled at the school.

After an initial investigation, police interviewed witnesses and got digital evidence from cell phones, police said. Police contacted the Panola County District Attorney's Office, and an arrest warrant was ordered.

The student was taken to a juvenile holding facility, police said.

