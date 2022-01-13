Study: East Texas city among top 100 safest cities in America

According to the study, the rankings were based on the total crime rate in 7,000 cities across the country.

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas — An East Texas city was named one of the 100 safest cities in America in a recent study.

According to information from CCTV Camera World, San Augustine was named number 54 out of 100 cities, based on FBI crime rate data.

San Augustine is the county seat for San Augustine County in Deep East Texas, and it has the population of just over 1,900 residents. According to the study, the rankings were based on the total crime rate in 7,000 cities across the country.

These rates include violent crimes (murder, rape and assault) as well as property crimes (burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft and arson).