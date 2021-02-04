GIVING BACK: Superior Outfitters buys 100 sandwiches from Jersey Mike's on #DayOfGiving; all proceeds donated to Children's Village

"Anytime we have have a chance to give back to the community that supports us, we do," Austin Rohr said. "Seeing Jersey Mike's step up inspired us to do the same."

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on a lot of things, but not the giving spirit of East Texans.

Every year, Jersey Mike's Subs hosts their Day of Giving in which donations from sales are made to local charitable organizations. On Wednesday, March 1, 100% of sales from Tyler-Longview store locations were donated to Children’s Village, which helps children from Northeast Texas who are neglected, abused or homeless.

And this year, their campaign got some extra help in a big way.

Austin Rohr, owner of Superior Outfitters in Tyler, purchased 100 sandwiches from Jersey Mike's Subs to hand out to customers who walked in their front door.

Rohr tells CBS19, they handed out all 100 sandwiches in an hour (from 5-6 p.m.).

"Anytime we have have a chance to give back to the community that supports us, we do," Rohr said. "Seeing Jersey Mike's step up inspired us to do the same."

Since 2011, Jersey Mike's Subs has raised more than $32 million for charities nationwide.

CBS19 thanks Jersey Mike's Subs and Superior Outfitters for "putting their money where their mouth is," literally, and helping do good in the East Texas community.

