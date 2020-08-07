Tatum ISD mourning loss of 2nd grade student killed in Harrison County rollover crash

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 10, with a funeral set for Saturday, July 11.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Tatum Independent School District is mourning the loss of a primary school student who was killed in a vehicle accident.

According to Tatum ISD, Paizley Jefferies-Rhodes, 8, was identified as the second grade student who lost her life in a rollover crash outside of Marshall on July 5. Paizley's mom, Felicia, was also killed in the wreck.

"For those of you that know Paizley, we ask that you remember her sweet, vibrant, outgoing spiriti," Tatum ISD said in a statement. "Remember her larger than life personality and smile that would illuminate and fill any room she was in, as well as her love for anything that sparkled."

Visitation for Paizley and Felicia will be held Friday, July 10, from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Meadowbrook Funeral Home, located at 1804 South Washington Ave. in Marshall. The funerals are slated for Saturday, July 11, at 3 p.m. at Bar None Cowboy Church, located at 9162 Highway 43 in Tatum.