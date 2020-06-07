3 dead in Harrison County rollover crash

The crash remains under investigation.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Three people are dead following a Sunday afternoon crash in Harrison County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, just before 4:30 p.m., troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 59, approximately two miles south of Marshall.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of an SUV, identified as Felecia Sarah-Rach Jefferies, 20, of Marshall, was in the crossover facing east between U.S. 59’s north and southbound lanes in an attempt to turn onto the Liberty cutoff. At the same time, the driver of a car, identified as Di’ar M Johnson, 21, of Memphis, Tennessee, was traveling north on US 59 in the outside lane.

DPS says the driver of the SUV failed to yield the right-of-way to the car, moving out of the crossover into its path. The car struck the SUV on its right side and both vehicles entered the east ditch.

The SUV rolled over before coming to rest on the east side of U.S. 59 in a private driveway. The car came to rest facing north in a private drive on the east side of U.S. 59.

As a result of the crash, DPS says the Jefferies, who was not wearing a seatbelt, and an 8 year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene. A 10-year-old boy, who was also a passenger in the SUV, was taken to a Shreveport hospital and is in serious condition.

Johnson was taken to a Marshall hospital and is in serious condition. One of Johnson's passengers,, identified as Mason Mitchell, 21, of Memphis, was also hospitalized and is in serious condition. Another passenger, identified as Edward Corielle Gray, 24, of Bolivar, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.