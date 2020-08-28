TDCJ: East Texas correctional officer dies 6 days after testing positive for COVID-19

On August 20, 2020, Officer James Weston Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 and had been self-quarantining. Sadly, Weston was found dead in his home Wednesday.

WINNSBORO, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is grieving the loss of an employee that is connected to the COVID-19 virus.

Correctional Officer James Weston Jr., 55, had over 13 years of service with the TDCJ and was assigned to the Johnston Unit in Winnsboro. His last day on the job was August 14, 2020.

On August 20, 2020, Weston tested positive for COVID-19 and had been self-quarantining. Sadly, Weston was found dead in his home Wednesday.

“The thoughts and prayers of the TDCJ family are with the loved ones of Officer Weston,” said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “He was a dedicated public servant who went above and beyond. Officer Weston will be greatly missed.”

“James Weston loved his job and he was a vital part of the Johnston family,” said Johnston Unit Senior Warden Virgil McMullen. “Officer Weston was an expert marksman, known for his professionalism, and loved horses. He will be not be forgotten.”