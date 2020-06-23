Teen arrested in gas station shooting on South Broadway in Tyler

The teen was booked into the Smith County Jail for aggravated assault warrant and failure to identify as a fugitive from justice.

A teenager has been arrested in connection to Friday night's shooting at the City Fuel Express gas station on South Broadway.

According to the Tyler Police Department, the store's clerk, Milburn-Rudee Beam, 32, of Whitehouse, was shot in the leg while taking the trash out. The suspect ran from the scene and a witness called 911.

Authorities were able to locate the 17-year-old suspect on Sunday, who at that time gave false identification.