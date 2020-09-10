:) TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD | Jacksonville High School sophomore earns prestigious award from Kiwanis Club

Julianna Dublin is a Jacksonville High School student who recently won the Walter Hurst Sophomore of the Year Award from the Texas-Oklahoma Kiwanis Foundation.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Julianna Dublin is a Jacksonville High School student who recently won the Walter Hurst Sophomore of the Year Award from the Texas-Oklahoma Kiwanis Foundation.

"I think that Julianna represents for our school, our district and our town and most importantly, what happens when you do things the right way," said JHS Principal Ben Peacock. "So things like this happen when people deserve it and when they earn it. She’s done the right things and made the right choices and has worked hard to deserve it and earn it."

From serving as an officer for the Key Club, to being an important member of the Student Administration Team, and even instilling confidence in her peers as a Girl Scout, Julianna does it all — driven by her love for the community,

"I feel very proud just to be able to do things for everybody," said Julianna. "Not just the school, but the community and being able to help however I can and put my own stamp on things in Jacksonville."

With the passion she brings each day, Dublin has made many people proud.

"She’s a pretty special girl and I might be a little bit biased, but she really is," said Julianna's mother, Jill Dublin. "[She's] one to go above and beyond to really, really try her best at everything. So, I’m very proud, but not terribly surprised."

There's someone else who's watching from above who is just as proud..

"I do know, and I’ll try saying this without tearing up, this young lady has a grandfather who passed away many, many years ago, that is looking down now and would be absolutely not only proud, but honored to be her grandfather" said Principal Peacock. "His name is Allen Balch. It might not be a name that means much to you, but it means a lot to the people of this community and I know he’s looking down right now, very proud of his granddaughter Julianna."

We're all very proud of you, Julianna!