Texas Diaper Bank distributing free feminine hygiene products during tampon shortage

Online, people all over the country are posting about the lack of tampons in stores. One woman tweeted: “Now there's a tampon shortage?? We can't have anything!”

SAN ANTONIO — Problems with supply chains continue to plague our country and the latest product to fall victim is one that impacts women on a very personal level. Would you believe tampons?

"There's a few things happening in the industry. There's higher demand, there's a shortage in cotton, due to drought issues in India, China and the U.S.," said industry expert Mona Powell.

The shortage has sparked a series of online jokes, but Powell says it's a serious issue, especially as it relates to equity.

"Feminine hygiene products, menstrual care products are a necessity. We need it to go to work, to school, to function," said Powell.

The Texas Diaper Bank wants you to know that they are ready to help and have pre-packaged tampons available for pick-up by individuals in need.

The packages are available for pickup in the front office of their headquarters, located at 1803 Grandstand Drive, Suite 150. You can pick them up Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. until the end of the month while supplies last.

You are limited to two packages per person.

If you’d like to donate so we can help even more women, you can drop off feminine hygiene products any time in the blue bins behind our facility or donate money to texasdiaperbank.org.