STUDY: Texas was the second-most 'catfished' state in 2020

Americans lost a record $304 million to romance scammers last year.

TYLER, Texas — The Lone Star State is the second-most catfished state in the U.S. according to a recent study.

The study, performed by Social Catfish, shows 1,602 Texans were catfished losing $42,181,951 to romance scammers in 2020.

In total, Americans lost a record $304 million to romance scammers last year.

Social Catfish used data from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center and the FTC released in March and February of 2021 to complete the study.

"The surge in 2020 is due to COVID-19 creating unprecedented opportunity for scammers to prey on isolated and lonely victims," Social Catfish said.

KEY FINDINGS

5 most targeted states: California (3,110 victims, $120M lost), Texas (1,602 victims, $42.1M lost), Florida (1,603 victims, $40.1M lost), Michigan (572 victims, $28.6M lost) and New York (1,103 victims, $26.2M lost);

California (3,110 victims, $120M lost), Texas (1,602 victims, $42.1M lost), Florida (1,603 victims, $40.1M lost), Michigan (572 victims, $28.6M lost) and New York (1,103 victims, $26.2M lost); 5 least targeted states: Wyoming (44 victims, $377,214 lost), Delaware (58 victims, $488,609 lost), South Dakota (32 victims, $585,685 lost), North Dakota (47 victims, $600,571 lost) and Vermont (46, $671,040 lost)

Wyoming (44 victims, $377,214 lost), Delaware (58 victims, $488,609 lost), South Dakota (32 victims, $585,685 lost), North Dakota (47 victims, $600,571 lost) and Vermont (46, $671,040 lost) Record use of dating apps: Dating app revenue exceeded $3 billion for the first time in 2020, creating unprecedented opportunity for scammers to prey on isolated victims during the pandemic.

TIPS TO AVOID BEING CATFISHED

Never give money or personal information: Do not give anyone you meet online money, no matter the reason. Do not even give basic information which scammers use to identity fraud, get access to your banks and steal your money.

Do not give anyone you meet online money, no matter the reason. Do not even give basic information which scammers use to identity fraud, get access to your banks and steal your money. Take things slow: If you like someone online, do not let them rush you. Nigerian romance scammers will be pushy about falling in love right away. If that is the case, know something is not right.

If you like someone online, do not let them rush you. Nigerian romance scammers will be pushy about falling in love right away. If that is the case, know something is not right. Meet or video chat: Do not form a relationship with someone who will not video chat with you or meet you in person. A common scam is to say they cannot meet because they work overseas or are in the military stationed elsewhere, these are big red flags.

Do not form a relationship with someone who will not video chat with you or meet you in person. A common scam is to say they cannot meet because they work overseas or are in the military stationed elsewhere, these are big red flags. Reverse search: Scammers steal photos from good looking people on social media and pretend to be them. Use reverse search platforms that can confirm the identity of someone using a photo, email or phone number.

Scammers steal photos from good looking people on social media and pretend to be them. Use reverse search platforms that can confirm the identity of someone using a photo, email or phone number. Be aware on all platforms: Scammers are not just on dating apps, they are contacting people in 2021 on Twitter, Facebook and even LinkedIn. Be careful on all platforms.