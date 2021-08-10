Red River Showdown: Governors bet BBQ, beer on Texas-Oklahoma rivalry

Every year, Gov. Abbott and Gov. Stitt place a friendly wager on the Texas Longhorns-Oklahoma Sooners game.

DALLAS — Saturday marks the 117th meeting between Texas and Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown, famously known for its highly-anticipated football games at the Cotton Bowl during the Texas State Fair.

Among the many traditions throughout the weekend is the friendly trash talk between the State's leaders. Every year, the governors of Texas and Oklahoma have engaged with each other on Twitter with banter and wagers for the game.

Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted Friday morning, "Oklahomans have been driving down I-35 for years to get REAL beer, REAL BBQ, & REAL football. I'll wager some great @RailheadBBQ & @LoneStarBeer on @TexasFootball beating OU tomorrow. What about you, @GovStitt?"

Hours later, Gov. Kevin Stitt responded with his own wager for the game.

"You’re on, @GregAbbott_TX. Not that we’ll need it, but I’ll wager some @HeadCountryBBQ and some favorites from the new Oklahoma Craft Beer Trail. When @OU_Football wins (again), send whiskey for my men and beer for my horses. #BoomerSooner #BeatTexas," Stitt responded.

The Sooners have won the Red River Showdown three straight times, four of the last five and seven out of the last 10. Texas' last win came in 2018 when then-freshman kicker Cameron Dicker hit a game-winning field goal to put UT on top, 48-45.