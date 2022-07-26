x
Texas

Texas DPS announces K-9 graduating class aimed at securing border

The inaugural class of the Texas Highway Patrol Canine Tracking Operations Program will be placed in regions along the state's border.
TEXAS, USA — Six new K-9 teams are heading to the Texas border as part of the inaugural class of a new Texas DPS program.

The Texas Highway Patrol Canine Tracking Operations Program is part of new efforts by DPS to secure the border.

"K-9 units have long played an integral role within DPS," DPS Director Steven McCraw said. "We know these newly graduated teams will have a positive impact not only in the areas they serve, but really in keeping all Texans safe."

The six teams completed a five-week training program that focuses on tracking humans across different terrains and long distances.

To prepare for the program, the canines and their handlers ran about 700 different tracks to prepare them for the role.

The handlers also got to learn canine health awareness and medical care techniques to keep them and the animals safe in harsh environments.

The two graduating breeds were three Dutch Shepherds and three Belgian Malinois.

DPS said the K-9 teams will be stationed in Laredo, Del Rio, Uvalde and Hebbronville.

