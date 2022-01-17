x
The Blake to bring new assisted living, memory care to Tyler

The Blake at Tyler will be located in The Crossing, a mixed used residential, commercial and retail development near Three Lakes Middle School.

TYLER, Texas — Mississippi-based LifeCare properties will begin construction this spring on a new 100,000-square-foot assisted living and memory care community in Tyler.

The Blake at Tyler will be located in The Crossing, a mixed used residential, commercial and retail development near Three Lakes Middle School. It’s expected to open in winter 2023.

Brooks Holstein, who founded LifeCare, described The Blake at Tyler as a “resort-style community.”

