The Daryl l. Davis Youth Foundation host fourth annual back-to-school fun day

The event will be at the Glass Recreation Center this Saturday from 9:00 a.m - 5:00 p.m and is free and open to the public.

TYLER, Texas — Daryl l. Davis Youth Foundation and Continuing Faith in Christ Ministry is hosting its fourth annual back-to-school fun day.

Some of the fun activities for your kids to enjoy include fishing, Bible studies, free food and drinks.

The event will also provide kids who need backpacks and school supplies.

The founder of Continuing Faith in Christ Ministry, Daryl Davis, says this event is a great way to give back to the community.

“One thing we know is ... everything has been freely given to us by God," Davis said. "We want to freely give it back to others and it will take burdens off of parents, whether they're single parents, male or female. We do have some two-parent households that are struggling right now. We just want to be a blessing to the community."