Tyler Junior College is celebrating annual 'National Day on Writing' a little differently this year,

instead of celebrating it on one day, it will actually take place over the course of a week.

"The National Day on Writing® (October 20), an initiative of the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE), is built on the premise that writing is critical to literacy but needs greater attention and celebration."

The week-long series of activities includes:

Photo Caption Contest

Monday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Winners every hour! Pictures are posted to Apache Tutoring’s Facebook page, and the best caption wins.

TJC's Longest Short Story

Tuesday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Everyone on campus is invited to contribute a line to a short story collaboration! A Writing Center representative will be walking around campus looking for contributors.

Community Reading

Wednesday, Oct. 17, 7 - 11 p.m.

Bring your own work or your favorite author’s to share in the Writing Center. Everyone is invited, and dinner is provided!

Write a Postcard

Thursday, Oct. 18, 1 - 6 p.m.

Postcards provided, and they go to local veterans and the Children’s Village here in Tyler!

Scholarship Corner

Friday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Writing Center will have a list of scholarships available to write and submit. Tutors also available to help!

National Day on Writing Celebration Extravaganza!

Saturday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

A two-hour event in the Writing Center, including a six-word memoir contest, Haiku tree, pizza, and more!

© 2018 KYTX