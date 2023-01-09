Traditions in Tyler closing after 23 years in business

In recent years. Traditions has partnered with CBS19 for our annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

Popular Tyler restaurant Traditions has announced they are closing their doors after 23 years in business.

The cafeteria-style eatery announced the closure with a post via Facebook:

"After 23 years of serving the Tyler community, we made the tough decision to close Traditions on January 8, 2023. It has been our joy to serve our guests over the years and we consider it a privilege and blessing to have counted so many as part of our lives for so long. We loved seeing your faces regularly and we are grateful for making more friends than we can count. We hope you stay in touch and you can find us at Corner Bakery Café, our other restaurant in Tyler, where we’ll continue service as usual.

Many thanks go out to the families, organizations, schools, and businesses who faithfully trusted Traditions for their catering needs. We have enjoyed being a part of the important events in your lives that keep our community strong.

Most of all, we thank our loyal employees who have become family to us. You have made Traditions special for so many people. We are forever grateful to you.

Sincerely,

Kandi, Robert, and Kristn Owens"