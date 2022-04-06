City of Tyler says all power restored to traffic signals after storm

At least 10 traffic signals lost power as a result of the storm.

TYLER, Texas — A number of traffic signals lost power as a result of the overnight storm early Tuesday morning, but as of Wednesday morning the City of Tyler said all traffic signals are operational.

At least 10 traffic signals lost power as a result of the storm. They also experienced delays on Tuesday due to the misalignment of detection cameras moved by high winds, according to the city.

In the aftermath of Tuesday's storm, officials ask motorists to watch for debris in the roadway, especially in outlying areas and to drive carefully.