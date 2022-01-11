San Francisco 49er Trent Williams offering dual-credit tuition assistance to Longview High School students

Williams, who's now an offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, is passionate about empowering his community with resources to be successful.

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from July 2021.

Longview High School students are now eligible to receive dual-credit tuition assistance through a community partnership with former Longview Lobo star athlete Trent Williams.

Williams, who's now an offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, is passionate about empowering his community with resources to be successful.

The goal of the Trent Williams Tuition Assistance Partnership is to provide academic support to students that are historically underserved targeting at-risk and economically disadvantaged students.

Eligibility criteria:

Longview High School student

Financial Need

10th-12th Grade

African-American

Good academic standing

Application with Essay

Selection of Recipients:

Qualified applicants will be contacted by a Longview High School counselor

To access the program application, click here.