Troup High School student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

TROUP, Texas — A Troup High School student-athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Troup ISD, the student participates in junior varsity volleyball and all JV volleyball activities are suspended until further notice.

The district has notified staff members and parents of students who may have had close contact with the student.

The affected areas of Troup ISD will be sanitized, according to TISD.