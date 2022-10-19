True Vine Brewing, East Texas Crisis Center host events to raise awareness for domestic violence survivors

This year, True Vine will be awarding prizes to runners in the categories of first place, best costume, best group outfit and fastest baby.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — The True Vine Beer Run is back for the fifth year in a row benefitting the East Texas Crisis Center.

On Thursday night, True Vine Brewing alongside East Texas Crisis Center will be hosting a live-music event for raising awareness, funds and support for survivors during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The annual race will be held Saturday.

The day will start at 9 a.m. on the downtown square in Tyler, where beFree Yoga Tyler and Cafe 1948 will lead stretching and provide free coffee. Parking can be found downtown.

Runners will meet at True Vine on the Square Taproom at 10 a.m., where the race will take runners through the Azalea District, up Earl Campbell to the front entrance of True Vine on Earl Campbell.

Course stations will be handing out water, swag, donuts and much more.

After the race, runners will be greeted with a free True Vine Beverage to get the after party started. There will be a DJ, food trucks and Summer Mosaic Market Vendors to join in on the fun. There will also be a short race provided for kids after the beer run race around noon after party to end at 2 p.m.

This year, True Vine will be awarding prizes to runners in the categories of first place, best costume, best group outfit and fastest baby.