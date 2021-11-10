x
Two Tyler men indicted on capital murder charges in robbery at Crosby Street home

Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, and Zaccheus Dunn, 23, were charged in the shooting death of Christopher Frank Eiglebiger.
TYLER, Texas — Two Tyler men have been indicted on capital murder charges in connection with a robbery that left a man shot to death at a residence in May.

Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, and Zaccheus Dunn, 23, were charged in the shooting death of Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, 33, who was found dead in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler.

Police said officers learned at about 7:30 a.m. May 13 that Eiglebiger had been shot numerous times at his home. Evidence led police to believe Eiglebiger’s death was targeted.

Scroggins was indicted Oct. 7, while Dunn was indicted July 8. The men remained Wednesday in the Smith County Jail each on $1 million bond.

