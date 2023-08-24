Tyler Water Utilities encourages customers to water lawns at certain time frames

Customers should water their lawns and green spaces at night between 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to help reduce the demand and stress on the water system.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Water Utilities is asking it's customers to voluntarily adjust the times they water or irrigate landscaped areas to help with low water pressure issues.

The water treatment plant saw the highest demand for water from the East Texas community between 3 a.m. to 9 a.m.

TWU's water drinking supply comes from Lake Tyler and Lake Palestine. As of this time, the present lake levels are not causing any concerns about the water supply. However, severe and prolonged drought conditions could strain the lake levels.

TWU is also reminding it's customers to voluntarily limit irrigation of landscaped areas to Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for residents with a street address ending in an even number (0,2,4,6,8) or Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number (1,3,5,7,9).