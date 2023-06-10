TxDOT to build new bridge over Lake O' the Pines

The Texas Department of Transportation will begin building a new bridge in August across Lake O’ the Pines on Texas 155 in Marion and Upshur counties.

The existing bridge lacks a median and shoulders, making it structurally outdated, according to TxDOT.

“The new bridge will feature four 12-foot travel lanes, a median and 10-foot shoulders,” Katie Martin, Atlanta District director of transportation planning and development, said in a statement.

County residents have been requesting an upgraded bridge for decades. The current Lake O’ the Pines Bridge, which spans the reservoir and carries Texas 155 across the lake, was erected in 1954.

The bridge’s eligibility for replacement was recently confirmed, and money was authorized, according to TxDOT.

Longview Bridge and Road of Longview was awarded the contract to replace the bridge in May with a bid of $53.8 million. Construction is set to begin this summer and is expected to take 57 months to complete, putting it on track to be finished in 2028.

The 1.4-mile project will comprise a new bridge and upgraded approaches. Construction will take place from Glendia Drive to 1.5 miles west of FM 729.