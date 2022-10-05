Tyler Animal Shelter offers free adoptions for October with donation

Adoption fees will be waived with donations to Operation Christmas Child.

TYLER, Texas — Parents: If you want to make Christmas come early for your child while letting them help another child in need, then here's your chance.

The Tyler Animal Shelter will be waiving costs of adoption during the month of October in exchange for a donation of 12 toys for Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child.

Operation Christmas Child is a project created by Samaritan's Purse, an international relief organization, with a mission to provide children around the world with shoeboxes filled with items like small toys, hygiene products and school supplies.

The standard dog adoption fee is $120 and $80 for cats. All animals adopted from the shelter are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.