City of Tyler begins installing 36 miles of bicycle lanes

Contractors will begin marking streets and roadways on Monday.

By the middle of August, Tyler will have 36 miles of designated bicycle lanes and shared lanes increasing safety for bicyclists and drivers.

The Tyler Bike Stripes project connects 11 bicycle spokes with a centralized hub in the downtown area. The project aligns with the goals of the Tyler Area 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan and the Active Tyler Plan addressing the needs of all users of a City’s transportation system to include using non-motorized forms of transportation.

Maps of the bike routes are available on the City of Tyler website where you can see a map of the complete overview and a map of each spoke.

The City applied for funding for the through the 2017 Transportation Alternative Set-Aside (TASA) Program, a federal grant program administered locally through the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The program provides opportunities for cities to expand transportation choices and enhance alternative transportation infrastructure.

The grant will pay for 80% of the eligible costs and the City will be responsible for $108,908.28 or 20% of the $544,541.37 construction contract for the project.

The marking and sign installation is scheduled to take about 120 days depending on the weather.