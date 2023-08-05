East Texas business provides active shooter training

Since 2003, TBG Solutions has been protecting peoples' identities and legal rights by training them for different situations.

TYLER, Texas — A local business is training East Texans how to protect themselves from an active shooter.

Founder of TBG Solutions Mark Seguin said these shooters are causing people to not feel safe when they go out. He said this is horrible, but you can be prepared by having a plan.

"Run! Statistically, if you run during an active shooter scenario, you increase your survivability 5% by 85%," Seguin said. "If anybody has ever hunted, and you’re hunting for something, that’s running, you know your chances of actually killing it are drastically diminished. So if you’re running, moving, putting more distance between you and that active attacker, that increases your chances of staying alive."

Seguin also advices people to be aware of their surroundings and to look around them at all times for anything that is suspicious.