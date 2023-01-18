Tyler celebrates upcoming Arbor Day by planting 120 trees

Event will start at 10 a.m. with a ceremony and volunteers will learn proper planting techniques.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Trees Committee and the City of Tyler Urban Forestry Division will host a tree planting event as part of Arbor Day at Fun Forest Park on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Event will start at 10 a.m. with a ceremony, volunteers will learn proper planting techniques, the importance of trees and help plant a variety of120 species.

Volunteers must check-in at 9 a.m. at the registration tent, each person will receive a t-shirt, meal ticket, and chance to win a giveaway from sponsors of the event.

There will be vendors and activities for the whole family including a photobooth, meeting Shorty the Squirrel and the opportunity to buy treats from Kona Ice and the Girl Scouts.