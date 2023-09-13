Tyler CHRISTUS Health sheds light on World Sepsis Day

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1.7 million adults in the U.S. will develop sepsis with 350,000 dying during hospitalization.

TYLER, Texas — CHRISTUS Health is shedding light on World Sepsis Day as they bring awareness to sepsis, a life-threating response when the body has an infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 1.7 million adults in the U.S. will develop sepsis with 350,000 dying during hospitalization.

World Sepsis Day is celebrated on Sept. 13.

Ashliegh Burns, program director clinical variations for Christus Health said, detecting sepsis early can save lives.

Signs to look out for are symptoms of an infection, a mental health decline, body temperatures significantly high or low and feeling extremely ill.

“If left untreated, sepsis can lead to blood clots, reduced blood flow to organs such as the brain, heart, kidney, and death,” Burns said.

In recognition of World Sepsis Day, Christus Health is having screening protocol to help identify patients at increased risk for sepsis during the triage process.