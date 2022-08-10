Tyler ISD installs over 70 vape detectors at campuses

Students caught with a vape or e-cigarette will be sent to Discipline Alternative Education Program, also known as DAEP.

TYLER, Texas — In an effort to end vaping on its campuses, Tyler ISD has installed more than 70 vape detectors at all four high schools and the Career & Technology Center.

Additional vape detectors are set to be added to the middle schools this year. These devices were included in the bond to fund the new Hubbard Middle School and new Early College High School.

“Vaping is a serious issue with our youth,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “You can’t buy bourbon in Tyler, Texas, but our youth can get their hands on vapes on almost every corner around town. We are educators, not health monitors. Any help you can give us, city, county, and legislators, we would really appreciate it!”

According to Tyler ISD, the district is sending this message to students, “you will get caught.” Students caught with a vape or e-cigarette will be sent to Discipline Alternative Education Program, also known as DAEP.

“Students who violate the electronic cigarette provisions shall be placed in a DAEP for no less than ten days even on a first offense,” Director of Constituent Services John Johnson said. “We hope parents take this time to talk to their children about the ramifications of vaping on school property. “

Possessing vaping products, e-cigarettes and tobacco products are illegal for those under 21. Students caught vaping on Tyler ISD grounds will receive a Class C misdemeanor citation and a fine of up to $100, the district said.