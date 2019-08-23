TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Friday, August 16 following a lengthy narcotics investigation.

According to the sheriff's office, on February 2018, an investigation was initiated into Kevin Ramon Erwin after investigators found a probable cause to believe he was manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance.

On August 16, 2019, served an arrest warrant on Erwin at a residence located on County Road 469 in Tyler. Erwin tried to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended without incident.

Investigators searched the home and located a 2006 Ford F-250, 2006 Kawasaki Motorcycle, and a power generator in the yard, all of which were reported stolen.

Investigators also located a substance believed to be black tar heroin and crystal methamphetamine, three firearms, and almost $4,460 in cash.

Erwin has been arrested for two outstanding warrants for felon in possession of a firearm and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

He has been booked into the Smith County Jail.

The sheriff's office says this investigation is still ongoing and more charges will follow.

The Smith County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Smith County Constables Office Precinct 5, Wood County Sheriff’s Office, and Gladewater Police Department all assisted in the arrest.