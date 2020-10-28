Tyler man arrested for murder in connection with Oct. 11 shooting

Tommy Pettigrew was booked into the Smith County Jail on $500,000 bond.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man has been arrested for murder in connection with a shooting that occurred Sunday, Oct. 11.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Det. Andy Erbaugh, Tommy Pettigrew III, 21, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday.

On October 11, around 1 a.m., Tyler police responded to the 2300 block of Cecil Ave. in Tyler on reports of gunshots. When officers arrived on scene, a man, identified as Christopher Bolden, 39, of Bullard, was lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Through the investigation, Pettigrew was identified as the suspect.

On Monday, Oct. 19, Bolden died from his injuries and an arrest warrant for murder was issued by the 241st District Court.

