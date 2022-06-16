Tyler man gets life sentence for killing his father in 2019 shooting

In closing statements Thursday, Smith County Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Anderson called Chase a selfish and abusive man.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man convicted of killing his father in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jurors issued the sentence for Tony Terrell Chase, 36, on Thursday after finding him guilty Wednesday for the January 2019 shooting death of his father Edward Rolando Blaylock, 51, according to court records.

Chase had entered a not guilty plea Monday when the trial began in the 114th District Court.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of County Road 129 on Jan. 7, 2019. Chase, who called law enforcement, said he had shot Blaylock.

Chase was detained and Blaylock was found inside the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

In closing statements Thursday, Smith County Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Anderson called Chase a selfish and abusive man who will take his anger out on anyone, including family members, around him.

Anderson said that Chase only cares about marijuana and selling it. When the shooting happened, she said he was mad about his weed and angry with his father.