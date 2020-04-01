TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man has been indicted for allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

Victor Ortiz, 23, was arrested Oct. 4, and a $75,000 bond was set, according to the indictment.

Ortiz allegedly got into a physical altercation with his girlfriend Aug. 3 and left the scene. A warrant was issued and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrested him, said Larry Christian, public information officer with the sheriff’s office.

