Tyler man, woman accused of kidnapping, sex trafficking 2 girls in Louisiana indicted

The affidavit also noted that Fletcher had three cell phones and a silver computer for the sex trafficking.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man and woman accused of kidnapping and sex trafficking two girls in Louisiana have been indicted on charges of promoting prostitution.

Teresa Swan Fletcher, 22, and Aaron Devonte Wallace, 27, were indicted on May 26 on aggravated promotion of prostitution after they were arrested in February. Both remain in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $850,000.

According to an arrest affidavit, a mother contacted the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 17 saying that she had not seen her daughter or the friend she was with since Feb. 13 and she believed the girl was being sex trafficked.

The two girls left in a red four-door vehicle that was driven by Wallace. The mother said she was texting her daughter, but the messages stopped on Feb. 15. One of the girls’ boyfriend was also receiving texts from the girl. These messages were asking for help, the affidavit stated.

The girl’s boyfriend said he received multiple text messages via Facebook. He received a cell phone location and drove to the area. Once in the area, he called the Tyler Police Department.

In some of the texts, the girl told her boyfriend that she was going to Shreveport and she needed help getting out of the house she was at. A police officer said in the document that Fletcher in a video told the girl’s boyfriend the girl was hers now, according to the affidavit.

The document also states when leaving the residence, Wallace grabbed one of the girls’ shirts and pulled her out of the house through a side door. Both girls were put into the vehicle against their will. In an interview with police, a girl said they drove to a Shreveport hotel and the two girls were sex trafficked by Fletcher, Wallace and an unknown driver.