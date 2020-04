TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department will now wear face masks in public areas as a coronavirus precaution.

"Not very stylish but I don’t care, I have a family to protect," Andy Erbaugh with Tyler police said.

The Whitehouse Police Department also announced they will also be wearing face maks while out in the field.

Smith County now has 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

RELATED: LIST: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas

RELATED: Whitehouse police will wear face masks while on-duty