WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The Whitehouse Police Department announced that starting Monday, April 6, officers will be wearing face masks as an added safety measure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is part of our commitment to keeping our community and ourselves safe during this pandemic," Whitehouse PD said.

Officers will remain at a six feet distance when in contact with the public.

"It is not easy for us to do these things because we enjoy interacting with the public," the department said. "However, we strive to protect and serve and this is just another way to protect our community."

As of 10 a.m. on April 6, Smith County has 62 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

RELATED: LIST: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas

RELATED: NET Health: Smith County has 57 confirmed coronavirus cases

RELATED: City of Whitehouse declares local state of disaster

RELATED: Whitehouse ISD offering free lunch to all enrolled students next week

RELATED: Whitehouse ISD reassuring parents they are 'closely monitoring' coronavirus outbreak