TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department says they support protesters exercising their First Amendment right to protest if it is done peacefully.

Police do not have a specific plan if rioting ensues, but officers can be readily available if any protest gets out of hand. However, police do not expect to call in extra officers for protesting.

Erbaugh says there have no been credible threats in city, however authorities will take any threat of violence seriously.

As protesters gathered downtown Monday, officers were also on the scene to protect the demonstrators.

"We don't want anybody messing with the protesters. We don't want anybody egging them on to make them do something they don't want to do," Andy Erbaugh of Tyler police said. "That's another reason we are here, showing presence. It's not to make sure the protesters don't do something, it's just to make sure there's order."

Erbaugh says the department is continuing work to with the community to improve relationships between the department and the people they are sworn to protect.

'We also have training for our police officers. They go through cultural diversity training, deescalation techniques [and] civilian interaction with police," Erbaugh said. "We have training with our department and I think all those things combined, work toward that."

There is a planned prayer vigil set for Tuesday at noon at the Square in downtown Tyler.