Tyler police officers search for suspect in sexual assault case

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Department officers are searching for a man who allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her Tuesday morning.

Andy Erbaugh, Tyler police spokesperson, said officers are searching north, south, east and west Barbara Street as well as Montrose Drive, which is a block north of Barbara.

Officers were called to the scene at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators are looking to see if someone saw anything suspicious or has video recordings in the area, he said.

Erbaugh said the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted a female and held a gun to her head. He is believed to be a white male in his 20s with blue eyes wearing a dark hoodie and surgical mask.