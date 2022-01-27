TSA Pre?® now starting pre-enrollment at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

In-person appointments can be scheduled to complete the background check and fingerprinting at the mobile enrollment center in the airport

TYLER, Texas — From Feb. 14 through Feb. 18, travelers can pre-enroll for TSA Pre✓® at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.

TSA Pre✓® is an expedited screening program that allows low-risk travelers to experience a faster security check before boarding. This system allows travelers to not remove their shoes; liquids; light jackets; or belts.

In-person appointments can be scheduled to complete the background check and fingerprinting at the mobile enrollment center in the airport. Before applying, make sure to visit the TSA website for full details on TSA Pre✓® .

The TSA Pre✓® application allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent citizens to directly apply for TSA Pre✓®. If an applicant is approved, travelers will receive a "Known Traveler Number"; the number is added to their airline profile, all reservations, and will have the ability to use priority lanes at security checkpoints.